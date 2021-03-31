Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Quest Diagnostics worth $193,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

