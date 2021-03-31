Morgan Stanley Raises U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target to $15.00

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of USX opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,186.81 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.