Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $215,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 778,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,007,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

