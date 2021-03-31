Morgan Stanley Sells 1,045,203 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,563 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,045,203 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Autodesk worth $186,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,912 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average of $272.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

