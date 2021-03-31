Morgan Stanley Sells 29,778 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.01% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $180,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 170,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57.

