Morgan Stanley Sells 3,222,699 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,836,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,222,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Infosys worth $200,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

