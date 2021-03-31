Morgan Stanley Sells 334,504 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.15% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $197,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

RODM opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

