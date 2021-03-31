Morgan Stanley Sells 633,436 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $192,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

