Morgan Stanley Sells 796,987 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 796,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.49% of 21Vianet Group worth $210,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

