Morgan Stanley Trims Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Target Price to $7.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RMO traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 327,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,650. Romeo Power has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

