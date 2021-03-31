Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,387,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.03% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $192,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

NYSE MMP opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

