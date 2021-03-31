Moss Coin (MOC) Market Cap Hits $108.62 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded up 51% against the dollar. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $108.62 million and $210.73 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

