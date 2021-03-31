MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.86. MoSys shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 266,890 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

