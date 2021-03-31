Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Movado Group worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Movado Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Movado Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of MOV opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.