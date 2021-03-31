MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of MSA Safety worth $44,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $12,196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $150.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.62. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.