MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSM opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.99.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

