mStable USD One Day Volume Reaches $136,103.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $38.70 million and approximately $136,103.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,386.79 or 0.99796862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00102800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001362 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 38,719,014 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

