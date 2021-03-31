M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 55,229 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,845. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

