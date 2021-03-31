M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of M&T Bank worth $70,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,489,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

MTB opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

