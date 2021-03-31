Multiplier Price Reaches $30.89 on Major Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and $350,617.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Multiplier token can now be bought for approximately $30.89 or 0.00051804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 688,462.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.