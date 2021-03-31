MultiVAC Hits One Day Volume of $1.52 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.02 or 0.00631733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiVAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

