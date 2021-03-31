Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Trading Down 3.2%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.83 and last traded at $146.10. Approximately 5,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.87.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

