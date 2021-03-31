MVL (MVL) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $593.20 million and $155.57 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00636016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 4,454.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,822,754,504 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

