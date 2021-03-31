MyBit (MYB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,995.00

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. MyBit has a market capitalization of $427,518.12 and approximately $2,995.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.53 or 0.00632334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit (CRYPTO:MYB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling MyBit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars.

