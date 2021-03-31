MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Up 6.6%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.63. 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

