Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $70,953.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00061183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00335054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $480.87 or 0.00811813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029545 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

