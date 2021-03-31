Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $1.61 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. Namecoin has a market cap of $23.77 million and $33,897.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,345.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.84 or 0.00926495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.28 or 0.00376238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052068 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

