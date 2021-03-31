Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $103.24 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $696.82 million and $103.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00008853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,069.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,933.50 or 0.03273252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00332141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.91 or 0.00910638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.32 or 0.00416999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.00363911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00262913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023426 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

