Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $281,852.17 and $5,657.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 217.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,015,741 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

