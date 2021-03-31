Nash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202,325.00 (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Nash has a market capitalization of $75.36 million and $202,325.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nash has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00322434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.74 or 0.00812552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00086488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

