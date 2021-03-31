National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.45

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.45 and traded as high as $10.24. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 39,272 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

