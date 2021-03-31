National Bank Financial Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

SIS opened at C$17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$9.84 and a 12-month high of C$19.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

