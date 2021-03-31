National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.10

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.10 and traded as high as C$85.81. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$85.37, with a volume of 2,108,035 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on NA shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$28.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

