National Pension Service Acquires 14,593 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $455,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 253,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 184,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.88. The company had a trading volume of 613,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. The company has a market capitalization of $466.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

