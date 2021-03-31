National Pension Service Acquires 154,867 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,312,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 154,867 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Intel worth $264,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. 1,209,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $260.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

