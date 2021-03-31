National Pension Service Acquires 19,227 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Amgen worth $168,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.23. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.21 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

