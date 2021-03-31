National Pension Service Acquires 25,975 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of American Tower worth $123,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.31. 51,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.