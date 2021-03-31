National Pension Service Acquires 31,922 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $182,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,576.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,197 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

