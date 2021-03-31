National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $159,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. 707,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,838,564. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

