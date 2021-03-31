National Pension Service Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

National Pension Service raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $392,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $375.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.03 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

