National Pension Service Buys 10,939 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Broadcom worth $221,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,897 shares of company stock worth $13,194,222. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

