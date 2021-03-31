National Pension Service Buys 12,675 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $180,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

