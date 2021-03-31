National Pension Service Buys 16,109 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of NVIDIA worth $393,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $240,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $21.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.72. 375,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.36. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

