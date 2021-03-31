National Pension Service Buys 20,003 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $384,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $357.96. The company had a trading volume of 154,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The company has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $227.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

