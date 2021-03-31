National Pension Service Buys 20,976 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $159,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. 58,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

