National Pension Service Buys 468 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Booking worth $118,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 109,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,224.34.

Booking stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,340.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,507. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,203.08 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,289.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,036.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

