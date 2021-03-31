National Pension Service Buys 50,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,236,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of AT&T worth $265,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 1,033,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.