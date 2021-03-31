National Pension Service Buys 5,253 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $160,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.34.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.76. 99,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

