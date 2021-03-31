National Pension Service Buys 80,523 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Pension Service increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,523 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $244,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 989.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in salesforce.com by 60.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

