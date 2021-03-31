National Pension Service Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

National Pension Service raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of 3M worth $129,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $193.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

